Alleged Lismore 'peeping Tom' returns to court

A LISMORE Heights man accused of peering at a sleeping woman through her window remains in custody.

Matthew Ebenezer Bransgrove, 21, remains in custody on three charges of entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse and a peep or pry charge.

Police have alleged he peeped through the window of a South Lismore home in late March.

Mr Bransgrove was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when the case was mentioned briefly yesterday, along with an unrelated driving matter.

He's expected to face the court again on July 24 and 29.

His solicitor, Rod Behan, did not apply for bail on his behalf and it was formally refused.