Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Crime

Alleged ice dealer pleads guilty to Gyprock theft

7th Jun 2018 11:00 AM
A MODANVILLE man accused of allegedly supplying the drug ice on an ongoing basis has yet to lodge any pleas to his drugs charges.

The matter of Brendan Peter Mason, 34, was mentioned briefly before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Edwina Lloyd said there were was still some information outstanding from the prosecution.

The court heard this related to an analysis of drugs allegedly seized as part of Mr Mason's arrest.

Mr Mason is facing 23 drug-related charges, 21 of which relate to the supply of a prohibited drug.

Police have alleged Mr Mason supplied methamphetamine, or ice, in Modanville between December 1 last year and February 26 this year.

Most of the charges relate to the supply of a small to indictable amount of the drug and he's also accused of supplying it in Lismore and Woodburn.

Mr Mason was also charged with possessing a prohibited drug (also methamphetamine) and cultivating a prohibited plant (cannabis) on February 26.

Mr Mason was also charged with break and enter and stealing property worth less than $60,000 on November 22 last year.

He pleaded guilty to this charge, in which he stole four sheets of Gyprock and concrete sheeting from a residential construction site in Goonellabah.

The matter will return to the court on July 3.

