Smoking a crack pipe.Photo:John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Crime

Alleged ice dealer busted with $10K plus stock, equipment

19th Nov 2018 10:20 AM

AN ALLEGED ice dealer will face court later today after being found with 9g of the drug in his car alongside other suspect paraphernalia.

Officers from Richmond Police District stopped the vehicle after the driver was seen allegedly driving at high speed through the Nimbin township about 1.30am this morning.

Police searched the vehicle and seized nine grams of methylamphetamine, two mobile phones, a set of scales, 20ml of steroids, seven viagra tablets, three grams of hashish, two water pipes, an ice pipe and almost $10,000 in cash.

The 34-year-old man was drug tested and returned a positive result for methamphetamine.

The East Lismore man was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with seven offences,

. Supply prohibited drug (indictable quantity)

. Possess prohibited drug x two counts

. Possess/attempt to, prescribed restricted substance x two counts

. Deal with property proceeds of crime

. Possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs.

He has been refused bail to appear in Lismore Local Court later today.

Further charges may be laid once the formal results of his drug test are confirmed.

Lismore Northern Star

