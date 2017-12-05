Alleged G'bah siege offender had .22 rifle with scope fitted

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN involved in a dramatic siege in Goonellabah on Friday had made violent threats to kill himself and others in the days leading up the incident, a court has heard.

Ian George Jones, 47, faced Lismore Local Court today and was formally refused bail due to what a Magistrate described as a "chilling set of facts” against him.

Negotiators spent two tense hours negotiating with Jones on Friday after he holed himself up inside a home on Heather Avenue, Goonellabah, allegedly armed with a scope-fitted .22 calibre Browning rifle.

Earlier in the day Jones had allegedly fired the gun and threatened to kill a man, 43, and a woman, 36 who were at the property.

In what must have been a terrifying two hours, one of the victims allegedly hid on the property while the other tried to talk him down.

Tactical police surrounded the home Jones eventually surrendered around 3.30pm.

Jones hobbled into the dock this morning clutching his gut as if in pain, wearing glasses and a short-sleeved polo style shirt, and sporting a long grey-streaked beard and long hair tied in a ponytail.

The court heard Jones had spent the weekend in the Richmond Clinic of Lismore Base Hospital after his arrest but was released into police custody after he was deemed no longer mentally unwell.

A formal mental health assessment was to be done tomorrow at the earliest.

His lawyer Tom Trembath told the court Jones had recently moved to Lismore from Mackay in Queensland, to be in a relationship with the alleged female victim of the Friday siege.

Mr Trembath sought a release on bail for his client but conceded it "could be problematic”, considering the "very serious charges” Jones faced.

He suggested Jones could reside in Mackay with his brother away from the Northern Rivers and could report to Mackay police station under any bail conditions imposed by the court.

"It's clear from the facts that he has significant disabilities, both physical and psychiatric... he's been seeing a GP and a psychologist in Lismore,” Mr Trembath said.

"He disputes many aspects of these charges.”

But Magistrate Jeff Linden would have none of it.

He said the allegations included "significant and serious threats of killing both himself and others... (and) there is evidence of a gun being fired”.

"It just is a chilling set of facts, and when you add to it some form of mental problem, there is a clear unacceptable risk of him... (endangering) the community and committing another offence,” Magistrate Linden said.

Jones faces five counts of stalking and intimidation, firing a gun likely to injure persons or property, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammunition, armed with intent commit an indictable offence, and assault.

Magistrate Linden adjourned the matter to December 7 for mention in Lismore Local Court.

Jones is required to appear in person.