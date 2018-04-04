Alleged G'bah drug ringleader released from jail

Four men have been arrested on drug raids at Goonellabah.

Four men have been arrested on drug raids at Goonellabah. Contributed

A MAN who police alleged was the ringleader of a sophisticated suburban cannabis growing scheme will be released from jail after several charges against him were withdrawn.

Arthur Davaris, 54, was arrested last August after a police raid netted 67 cannabis plants inside four units of a Goonellabah apartment complex on Parkwalk Avenue.

He was refused bail since his arrest in late August and had spent more than seven months in jail.

Police seized 23 plants in Davaris' own unit and alleged his operation was connected to the other three units and their occupants, Kane Mihai, 34, Jack O'Brien, 24, and Dale Tikomailomaloma, also 24.

Man arrested during drug raid in Goonellabah Claudia Jambor

However yesterday prosecutors withdrew the four most serious charges against Davaris, which would, if proven, have warranted a lengthy jail sentence.

They included the enhanced indoor cultivation of plants for commercial purposes, supplying an indictable quantity of cannabis, and organising, conducting or assisting a drug premises.

Davaris instead pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession and cultivating a small quantity of cannabis.

He was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail, and was released immediately due to time already served.

The three men arrested on the same day also indicated they would plead guilty to lesser offences in Lismore Local Court yesterday.

Police investigate a Goonellabah house where $200,000 worth of cannabis plants have been seized. Marc Stapelberg

One of the men, Jack O'Brien, was spending six weeks in a Gold Coast rehabilitation clinic and could not be present in court yesterday.

Mr O'Brien's solicitor entered pleas of guilty on his behalf to one count of drug possession and the cultivation of a small quantity of a prohibited plant.

The Crown also withdrew charges against O'Brien of taking part in enhanced cultivation of cannabis and organising/conducting/assisting drug premises.

Dale Tikomailomaloma appeared in court and was represented by barrister Gemunu Kumarasinhe.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of taking part in the cultivation of a small quantity of prohibited plant, and again the Crown withdrew charges of taking part in enhanced cultivation of cannabis and organising/conducting/assisting drug premises.

Solicitor Naomi Carter represented Kane Paul Mihai, 34, who entered guilty pleas to two counts of drug possession, and taking part in the cultivation of a small quantity of prohibited plant.

The three men will be sentenced on May 24.