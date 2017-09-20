24°
Alleged fraudster evades A Current Affair at courthouse

An alleged fraudster has avoided TV crews at Lismore courthouse.
Hamish Broome
by

AN alleged disability pension fraudster has dodged television cameras after appearing briefly before Lismore Local Court yesterday over four charges of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Rebecca Teece, AKA O'Grady, worked for Centrelink offices in Coffs Harbour and Pottsville between 2012 and 2015 when she allegedly made several false claims for pension allowances.

Police say Teece claimed she was blind and backed it up with a fake ophthalmologist report used to justify a disability pension which she received for two and a half years, from December 2012 to May 2015.

Teece allegedly went on to claim another disability support pension between October 2014 and May 2015 under a fake name of Rachel Lewis while she was working in a Centrelink office in Pottsville.

Police also claim she applied for a carers payment - and approved it herself - under the fake name of Margaret Lewis in March 2015.

She was served with a court attendance notice in January this year.

The 35-year-old, who now lives in Augustine Heights in Queensland, formally waived her right to a committal hearing in the Local Court yesterday.

A television crew from A Current Affair was present outside the courthouse but Teece mysteriously disappeared after her brief court appearance.

She is to appear again in person for her arraignment in Lismore District Court on November 1.

She has yet to enter a plea.

Lismore Northern Star
