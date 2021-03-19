Alleged drug supplier’s analysis report ETA remains unknown
A report on drugs and cannabis oil allegedly found at a Tweed Heads South home last year has caused delays in the prosecution case against the accused.
Shaun William O’Sullivan, 58, faces four charges including supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, manufacture large quantity prohibited drug and cultivate prohibited plant.
Police will allege during a search of Mr O‘Sullivan’s Oxley St home about 1pm on Tuesday December 1, 2020, officers found 40 cannabis plants, about eight litres of cannabis oil and about one kilogram of cannabis leaf.
In Tweed Heads Local Court on March 12, police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom told the court the prosecution was waiting on drug analysis certificate.
She said it was unknown how long the analysis would take to be completed and asked for a months adjournment.
The adjournment was granted and the matter will be back before the court on April 16.
Mr O’Sullivan remains on bail.