Alleged drug king pin fronts court after $200k ice bust
ACCUSED drug kingpin Stuart Oliver Owen, arrested during a $200,000 ice bust last week, has fronted court for the first time.
His 13 charges - which include drug trafficking, possessing 170g of ice and possessing two litres of the liquid party drug fantasy - were mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.
The Brisbane man, who is from the suburb of Daisy Hill, was allegedly also in possession of four tasers and a large quantity of prescription medication.
The 33-year-old's Brisbane-based lawyer was unable to attend.
Mr Owen's 25-year-old female partner was also arrested as a result of the drug raid.
She is due to appear in court next week.
Mr Owen's charges will be mentioned again in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 15.