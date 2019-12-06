Alleged drug dealer to face judge-alone trial outside of region

Cocaine supply allegations against a North Coast man will go to trial next year.

A NORTH Coast man charged with supplying a large amount of cocaine will go to trial outside of the region.

Daniel Paul Smith, 38, from Byron Bay, was not required to appear when his case was mentioned before Lismore District Court on Wednesday.

He's expected to defend a charge of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug before a trial, which will be heard in Coffs Harbour.

The court heard two witnesses would appear before the trial by video link.

The trial is expected to be heard before a judge alone.

The Crown prosecutor told Judge Jonathon Priestley she'd filed an amended crown case statement earlier this week.

Judge Priestley asked defence barrister Ben Cochrane whether it would be appropriate for him to "read such a document … as being effectively an opening (address)".

Mr Cochrane said he had "no difficulty" with this.

The court heard the parties had anticipated for there to be a subpoena argument between the defence and counsel for police.

But this is expected to be resolved by way of redacted police documents being made available to the defence, the court heard.

The case will be mentioned before Coffs Harbour Local Court on May 4 next year.

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 11.