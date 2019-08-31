Alleged drug dealer mum fronts court after raids

A Casino mother has faced court on a large number number of drug and weapons charges.

A CASINO mother-of-three facing major drug supply charges allegedly sold methamphetamine from her family home hundreds of times, a court has heard.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 34, who is among nine people so far charged after 11 raids across the Northern Rivers this week, appeared downcast in the dock of Lismore Local Court when Magistrate Jeff Linden refused her bail yesterday.

She's facing 18 drug and weapons charges, including allegations that she supplied the drug ice on an ongoing basis.

Solicitor Rod Behan told the court Ms Hogan hoped to attend residential rehabilitation if released from custody.

Among family members in court was her brother, who had offered a $5000 surety to support her release.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said Ms Hogan was accused of 222 instances of drug supply spanning several months.

"Much of the offending is said to be (taking place in) the family home,” he said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden found there was an unacceptable risk if Ms Hogan was released, and family members wept as she was refused bail.

Kane Joseph Davy, 32, charged with ammunition, firearm, drug possession and drug supply charges, was meanwhile granted bail.

Mr Behan told the court it was "not inevitable” Mr Davy would face prison time if convicted of those offences.

Mr Gradisnik disagreed and spoke of the effect ice had on communities like Casino.

"This type of drug is tearing through communities not only in Australia but overseas. It's tearing a community apart,” Mr Gradisnik said.

The court heard there was "a large amount of evidence available to the prosecution”, including telephone intercepts. Mr Linden found the risks of releasing Mr Davy could be mitigated with strict bail conditions.

Both accused will return to court on November 27 while two further men, arrested yesterday, are yet to face court and others remain on bail.

The court heard Ms Hogan was serving a community corrections order at the time of her arrest.