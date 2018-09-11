Alleged drink driver performs doughnuts with infants in car

A 21-year-old Caboolture man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and drink driving on Rainbow Beach at 3.30pm on Sunday.

A CABOOLTURE man who allegedly performed drunken "doughnuts" and "fishtails" along Rainbow Beach with a baby and infant in the car yesterday has been charged.

The 21-year-old has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and drink driving at about 3.30pm on Sunday.

Police allege the man was hooning and driving dangerously close to families and other beach goers around the lagoon near the Leisha Track entrance on Double Island Point.

When intercepted, police discovered a baby and infant child were passengers inside the car.

Police further allege the provisional licence holder was over the general alcohol limit.

The man's vehicle was impounded for 90 days and he will appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court on October 4.

Senior constable Ben Cole said beach driving is an inherently dangerous practice, because a vehicles ability to stop, steer and handle are significantly and adversely impacted by travelling on the sand.

"Police were appalled by the manner in which the vehicle was being driven because it presented a significant danger to members of the public and the occupants of the vehicle," he said.

"The vehicle could have easily rolled and/or been unable to stop to avoid a collision with another vehicle or pedestrian; and considering the proximity in which it was travelling to other beach goers, which included young children the risk of a tragic accident was all too likely."