Alleged drink driver almost hit officer at breath test bay

A MAN has been charged after he almost hit a police officer while allegedly driving almost four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that at 8:35pm on Sunday night they were conducting breath testing on River Street Ballina.

At this time police directed a vehicle into the testing bay, Senior Constable David Henderson.

The vehicle failed to stop and went very close to hitting a supervising sergeant on Henry Phillip Avenue.

The driver was asked to reverse his vehicle and ran up the gutter.

The driver, a 46 year old Ballina man was, seen to have a glass of Bourbon and Cola in his car and appeared very intoxicated, snr const Henderson said.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he recorded a breath analysis that placed him just short of four times over the legal limit of 0.05, snr const Henderson said.

He was charged with high range drink driving (2nd+ offence) and had his license suspended.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in May.