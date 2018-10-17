Menu
Crime

Alleged DJ killer remains in custody as case progresses

Liana Turner
by
17th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
A FURTHER adjournment has been granted in the case of a man accused of murder in Byron Bay.

Javen O'Neill, 24, did not appear before Tweed Heads Local Court when his matter was briefly mentioned on Wednesday.

Mr O'Neill remains in custody, charged with murdering Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley.

Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.
Police have accused him of punching Mr Bradley several times at a house party about 11pm on Christmas night last year, causing his death.

Solicitor Phillip Mulherin appeared as agent for Mr O'Neill's Sydney-based defence.

Mr Mulherin said an offer had been "placed with the Crown" in relation to the allegations.

The court heard prosecutors received this offer on Monday.

Chris Bradley, of Ewingsdale.
Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy granted an adjournment until next month to allow the Crown time to consider this thoroughly.

Mr O'Neill is expected to appear via video link on that date.

