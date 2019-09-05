Alleged con-Artist, Aleksandra Frizzell, remains in custody

Aleksandra Frizzell, accused of posing as a mortgage broker to rip off people, has been denied bail at Toronto Local Court

A WOMAN, who police allege acted as a mortgage broker to rip off a number of people, has been denied bail at Toronto Local Court on Tuesday.

Aleksandra Frizzell, 36, also known as 'Sandra', is facing 17 charges which includes dishonesty to obtain property and financial advantage by deception, make false documents to obtain financial advantage and deal with identity information to commit an indictable offence.

Court documents revealed she is alleged to have acted as a financial advisor, where she stole $7500, to assist victims in paying off their tax debt in Bangalow, Byron Bay, in March.

It is alleged she has targeted victims from across the state, including on the Central Coast.

Ms Frizzell, who has pleaded not guilty, appeared via video link as her solicitor told the court there was a change in circumstances for her client and Ms Frizzell's custody had brought hardship and deterioration to the family.

She said her client had a medical concern of a blood clot, which was indicated by her husband Andrew Frizzell.

The police prosecutor opposed the bail application and said there was nothing that had come from corrective services about Ms Frizzell's medical condition, only on notice from her partner.

He went on to tell the court, the accused could not show cause as to why her detention was not justified.

Magistrate Mick Morahan agreed there were large sums of money involved and Ms Frizzell had previously offended while on bail. He denied her bail application.