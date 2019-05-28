Menu
The 37-year-old is expected to face trial in Lismore District Court next month. Marc Stapelberg
Alleged cocaine supplier to face pre-trial hearing

Liana Turner
28th May 2019 12:00 AM
A PRE-TRIAL hearing in the case against a man on serious cocaine charges will be held next month.

Daniel Paul Smith, 37, was not required to appear before Lismore District Court when his case was mentioned last week.

The Byron Bay man remains in custody and is facing a charge of supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine in 2017.

In court on Friday, the Crown prosecutor told Judge Wells there would be an application made for a witness to appear via video link at Mr Smith's trial, instead of appearing in person.

Mr Smith's solicitor, John Weller, confirmed he would oppose this.

"It's not an undercover operative,” Mr Weller said.

Mr Weller told the court the witness was a "civilian participant”.

The parties agreed this hearing was likely to take about an hour.

Judge Wells scheduled the application for June 11, when Mr Smith is expected to appear in person.

Mr Smith is scheduled to defend the charge against him when he faces trial on June 17.

It's understood he'd not formally entered a plea.

