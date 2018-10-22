Alleged cocaine supplier hopes to defend pre-trial hearing

A Byron Bay man has been charged with supplying a large amount of cocaine.

stevepb/PIXABAY

A NORTH Coast man accused of supplying cocaine is due to face court again next month.

Byron Bay man Daniel Paul Smith, 37, was due to appear via video link before Tweed Heads Local Court last Wednesday, but this was cancelled when his matter was briefly mentioned.

Mr Smith has been charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug of a large commercial quantity, two counts dealing with the proceeds of crime and supplying a prohibited drug.

Police have alleged Mr Smith supplied 1.003kg of cocaine to 50-year-old Adam Samuel Morgan during a deal in July last year.

Mr Morgan was last month sentenced to a term of imprisonment for drug supply and possession charges.

Mr Smith is also charged with supplying 1kg, and 86.5 grams, of cocaine in separate deals in Kingscliff on August 8 last year.

Police allegedly found $62,125 in cash on his person at that time.

In court on Wednesday, Mr Smith's solicitor, John Weller, said he would be filing an amended Section 91 application.

Mr Weller said this would take some time to complete.

"There's been some clarity and some further instructions from my client today,” he said.

"I've spoken to (the prosecutor) and I'm in a position to redo my application in a much shorter form.”

DPP prosecutor Dannielle Collin raised the question of whether it would be possible for Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy to make a decision on that application straight away.

"I'm not sure if your honour will be in a position to determine the application today,” she said.

Mr Dunlevy ordered the fresh application to be filed by November 14 and adjourned the matter to November 21.