Alleged circus school abusers bailed

The property connected to Therese and Paul Cook, who are facing child sex abuse allegations. Picture: David Swift.

THREE women linked to a New South Wales circus school who face charges of alleged horrific and ongoing child abuse have walked free from prison after winning bail.

Therese Ann Cook, 59, her daughter Yyani Cook-Williams, 30, and Clarissa Meredith, 24, were greeted by about half a dozen supporters when they were released from Silverwater Correctional Centre on Wednesday night.

The women were granted bail by NSW Supreme Court Justice Lucy McCallum nearly one week ago.

The three women among seven people to face a combined 127 charges related to the alleged abuse of three young boys between 2014 and 2016.

The women were given strict bail conditions, which state they cannot leave NSW and cannot leave their homes unless accompanied by an approved person. They are also not permitted to be in contact with any child under 16 unless supervised by an approved adult. They each needed one or more people to provide a $100,000 surety before they could be released.

The women were charged in February along with Cook's brother, Paul Christopher Cook, 52, and three others who can't be named as they were underage at the time of the alleged offences.

Police previously alleged Therese Cook abused two of the boys, then aged three and seven, before her co-accused got involved later.

She was accused of having intercourse with the seven-year-old and choking him with the intent of sexually assaulting him.

The women were all linked to a circus school in NSW. Picture: Facebook

She faces 43 charges, including sexual intercourse with a person under 10, indecent assault of a person under 16 and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Cook-Williams, her 30-year-old daughter, was alleged to have incited two of the boys to have sex with each other.

Her eight charges include common assault and aggravated sexual assault in company.

Meredith's 13 charges include aggravated sexual assault in company, producing child abuse material and stalking or intimidation.

Their lawyer, Bryan Wrench, in February told a local court that one of his clients had video to show nothing happened.