Alleged ciggie thief nabbed

TWEED-Byron police allege that have arrested the culprit responsible for smashing the window of an Ocean Shores bottle shop and then stealing almost $4000 worth of cigarettes.

The break-in occured at about 4am on August 11 this year.

But on Thursday last week, police executed a search warrant on an Ocean Shores home and allegedly discovered some of the stolen cigarettes, plus some cannabis..

A 21-year-old man from Ocean Shores was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

He was charged with break enter and steal and possess prohibited drug and refused bail to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court on October 22.