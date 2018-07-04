Alleged child groomer suffers from 'extreme anxiety'

Two men will face court after being charged by detectives from State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad as part of covert online investigations into child exploitation.

Two men will face court after being charged by detectives from State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad as part of covert online investigations into child exploitation.

AN ALSTONVILLE man charged with the online grooming of a teenage girl has been excused from appearing in court at the last minute after failing to turn up for the second time.

Brendan James Hill, 31, faces one count of using a carriage service to groom a person under 16 years old for sex.

Mr Hill was was arrested in January as part of an ongoing police operation, Strike Force Trawler, targeting sexual abuse and exploitation of children online.

Police allege that he engaged with officers online, who were posing as a 14-year-old girl, in November last year

He allegedly made repeated sexually explicit comments regarding the child, and sent child abuse material.

On Tuesday Mr Hill failed to front Lismore Local Court over the charge despite not being formally excused.

"I have been speaking to him this morning. He's at his home in Alstonville," he solicitor Rachel Thomas told the court.

Ms Thomas said her client suffered from "severe anxiety".

"So I do ask Your Honour today to formally excuse him," she told Magistrate Annette Sinclair.

Ms Thomas also flagged a joint application for an extended adjournment of the matter so a psychological assessment of Mr Hill scheduled for July 4 could take place and a report subsequently filed.

She requested an adjournment until August 21.

"I envisage it will either be a committal for (District Court) sentence or a Local Court sentence on that date," she said.

Magistrate Sinclair allowed the lengthy adjournment but ordered a plea or committal on the next occasion, noting the matter had been running for some time.

"They are not conditions which improve with delay," she said.

"He will have to appear on the 21st of August."

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on that date.