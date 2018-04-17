Alleged child groomer could make bid for release from jail

Anthony John Parmenter during his arrest at Evans Head. Mr Parmenter faces one count of using a carriage service to procure a person under 16 for sexual activity.

A MAN accused of attempting to groom a child online may next month apply for bail.

Anthony John Parmenter, 40, was charged with using a carriage service to procure a person under 16 for sexual activity after he allegedly engaged with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

However, the person he was allegedly speaking with was a detective from the NSW Police State Crime Command's Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Mr Parmenter, who was refused bail after being arrested on January 9, faced Lismore Local Court via video link today.

The court heard parts of the police brief of evidence had not been filed, including a "critical” forensic report.

While the brief was initially due on February 26, the prosecution asked Magistrate David Heilpern to extend this deadline.

Mr Heilpern ordered the brief to be submitted by April 24 and Mr Parmenter is expected to face court again on May 8.

The court heard Mr Parmenter's defence might apply for bail on his behalf on that day.