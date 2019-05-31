Menu
NO SHOW: Annette Laurie didn't appear to face her charges in the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Mike Knott BUN020419COU1
Woman who allegedly destroyed 20 graves while drunk named

lucy rutherford
by
30th May 2019 4:41 PM | Updated: 31st May 2019 4:01 PM
A WARRANT is now out for Annette Ebony Laurie's arrest after she was a no show at the Roma Magistrates Court.

Police alleged the 31-year-old woman was responsible for drunkenly crashing a car through the gates of the Roma cemetery on March 29, destroying 20 graves in the process.

On Tuesday she was set to face several charges including driving under the influence, driving without a license and an unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

With no council insurance in place many of the relatives of the disturbed graves had been seeking legal advice over repair costs.

The court issued Ms Laurie with another notice to appear in Roma Magistrates Court on June 26.

