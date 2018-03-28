Alleged Casino servo robbers to stay behind bars

TWO Lismore men charged over a violent robbery in Casino on the weekend have appeared before Lismore Local Court this morning.

Leonard Charles Langford Baker, 45, and Denzel Walker, 20, will remain behind bars after making no application for bail before a registrar.

Both men wore prison greens as they sat behind the glass walled dock during the brief mentions.

The pair's solicitor told the court the men were unable to present any exceptional circumstances to overcome the strict bail requirements for the serious offences.

It is alleged the pair were part of a service station robbery Sunday morning during which retired Casino boxing coach Ken Whitton was slashed in the face with a knife.

Armed with a knife and a metal pole, three masked men allegedly approached Mr Whitton as he was opening the doors to the Liberty Service Station on Centre St, next door to the Casino Drill Hall.

They threatened Mr Whitton and he was assaulted and slashed with the knife while attempting to defend himself.

One of the men stole cash and the men fled the scene on foot shortly before police arrived.

It's understood the entire robbery was captured on CCTV.

Mr Baker faces two charges in relation to the Sunday morning robbery: principal in second degree to serious indictable offence - robbery in company, and principal in second degree to serious indictable offence - robbery armed with offensive weapon cause wounding.

Mr Walker is charged with one count of robbery armed with offensive weapon cause wounding.

The matters were both adjourned to next Tuesday, April 3, to return to Lismore Local Court.

Inquiries are continuing in relation to the third alleged offender.