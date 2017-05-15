Alleged car thief capsicum sprayed, restrained by police

A MAN has been arrested after the theft of a car which resulted in a struggle with police.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that on April 11, a 27-year-old Barkers Vale man attended a Barkers Vale address and stole a vehicle, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

As police were taking the details of this incident from the victim they saw the stolen vehicle pull into a nearby driveway.

The 27-year-old left the car and run off.

Numerous items were seized from the car for forensic examination, snr const Henderson said.

On Sunday the 27-year-old was seen by Nimbin police in Blue Knob.

The man was hostile with police, who were forced to use OC spray and handcuffs to restrain him, snr const Henderson said.

The man has been charged with take conveyance without consent of owner, drive whilst disqualified (2nd+ offence) and an unrelated breach of AVO.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.