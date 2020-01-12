Alleged bushfire looters stole hundreds

A mother and her boyfriend allegedly raided a shop which had been burned by bushfires and stole hundreds of dollars worth of electrical items.

Kylie Pobjie, 31, and plumber Leon Elton, 38, are accused of driving two hours through smoke to ransack the store in Batemans Bay on the NSW south coast on Wednesday.

Kylie Pobjie, 31, and plumber Leon Elton, 38, are accused of driving two hours through smoke to ransack a store in Batemans Bay on the NSW south coast. Supplied

The pair was arrested on Friday after police raided two homes following reports of looting on the NSW South Coast.

Stolen goods were allegedly seized from the properties at Narooma and Tilba Tilba and Pobjie and Elton were arrested later that evening.

Both were charged with larceny and entering a building to commit an indictable offence. Elton faces an additional charge of drug possession.

A third person was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted a Mazda sedan in Batemans Bay and allegedly found mobile phones inside the car.

They allege the phones were stolen from the same electrical goods business allegedly ransacked by Pobjie and Elton.

A 26-year-old man who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was charged with receiving stolen property.

He was refused bail to appear at Batemans Bay Local Court on Sunday.

Anyone with information about unsafe or unlawful behaviour in the bushfire affected region is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Victorian bushfire death toll rises after firey caught in alpine blaze

The Victorian bushfire death toll has risen to four after a firefighter died battling a blaze in the state's alpine region.

The Forest Fire Management Victoria firefighter from Parks Victoria was killed while battling a blaze in the Omeo area on Saturday, Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed.

While bushfire conditions have eased, Mr Crisp warned there was a "long way to go" before the state's fire season was over.

Milder conditions are forecast for the next week to 10 days, meaning attention can turn to getting the upper hand on the more than 20 fires still burning. Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said relieving exhausted emergency services workers was also a priority.

More than 1.3 million hectares have been razed since November 21, while 286 homes and 400 other buildings have been damaged.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded there are things he could have handled better in terms of the devastating bushfires.

Find rolling updates on the bushfire coverage here.