Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have confiscated a vehicle alleged to have been performing burnouts.
Police have confiscated a vehicle alleged to have been performing burnouts.
Crime

Alleged burnout driver gets car confiscated

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
9th Apr 2021 1:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 48-year-old Terranora man accused of performing burnouts has had his Holden Caprice confiscated for three months.

About 11.50am on April 2 officers patrolling the Banora Point area observed a silver Holden Caprice conducting a burnout.

Police allege the driver maintained the burnout causing a large plume of smoke to emit from the rear wheels. The burnout leaving marks on the roadway for 96 meters.

Officers stopped the vehicle without incident where the driver was charged with conducting an aggravated burnout, his licence was suspended on the spot and his vehicle confiscated for a period of three months.

The towing and storage costs must be paid by the driver.

The driver will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court at a later date.

burnouts northern rivers crime news
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Minor flood warning as Richmond River peaks

        Minor flood warning as Richmond River peaks

        Breaking SES advise there is ‘no further flooding expected’ as several towns experience minor flooding.

        The INXS cover Teskey Brothers were unveiling at Bluesfest

        Premium Content The INXS cover Teskey Brothers were unveiling at Bluesfest

        News The popular Blues band has released a music video for one of the most iconic...

        Roads update: what remains closed

        Roads update: what remains closed

        News The sun may be out but some roads are still closed due to flooding or other...

        Woman convicted of animal cruelty caught with horses

        Premium Content Woman convicted of animal cruelty caught with horses

        News This is the second time the woman has been in breach of a court order preventing...