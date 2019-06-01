Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.
A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.
Crime

Alleged brother shooter to stay in jail

Shayla Bulloch
by
1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.

Mark Spencer, 26, had more than 20 charges before Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday where his matter was adjourned for several more weeks.

Police will allege Spencer shot his 42-year-old brother in the mouth through the windscreen of a car in February before police arrested him at at Woodford property.

Police arrested Spencer in a suspected stolen caravan which they alleged was used as a clandestine drug lab

Spencer will remain in custody and is not required to appear at the next case mention on August 2.

maroochydore magistrates court shooting sunshine coast woodford
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Council fined after child, 6, leaves after-school care alone

    premium_icon Council fined after child, 6, leaves after-school care alone

    Crime THREE convictions were also recorded against the council, which operates the care centre for outside of school hours.

    Carving it up on the dance floor for a good cause

    premium_icon Carving it up on the dance floor for a good cause

    Health A Northern Rivers surgeon is dancing for the Cancer Council

    Guerrilla pothole artist strikes again

    premium_icon Guerrilla pothole artist strikes again

    Council News 'Roa Dart' highlights some of the regions worst roads

    Casino boy making an impact on global stage

    premium_icon Casino boy making an impact on global stage

    Business "I may be a long way from Casino now, but it will always be my home”