Accused bikie and MAFS star’s scam link

Married At First Sight stars Daniel Webb and Tamara Joy

AN accused bikie drug kingpin who was granted bail yesterday has also been charged over a multimillion-dollar 'boiler room' fraud scam that was allegedly masterminded by a former Gold Coast cop - and involved Married At First Sight love rat Daniel Webb.

Jason Trouchet, 45, is one of two alleged Mongols bikie gang figures accused of involvement in the boiler room allegedly set up by former detective turned private eye Mick Featherstone.

Webb, a Gold Coast car broker, has also been charged over the alleged scam in which 600 victims were allegedly duped out of up to $20 million.

Police have alleged Trouchet - a key figure in the infamous 2013 Broadbeach bikie brawl - was a 'silent member' of the Mongols and was 'largely responsible' for drug distribution on the Gold Coast.

He was arrested last week and extradited to Queensland following his release from a NSW jail where he had served three-and-a-half years for other 'serious' crimes.

Police allege he splashed large sums of cash on prostitutes, restaurants, penthouse hotel suites and luxury vehicles while working as a landscaper.

Wearing a tight black T-shirt, the heavily-tattooed Trouchet grinned from the dock of Southport Magistrates Court as defence lawyer Adam Guest made a bail application, which was opposed by police.

Magistrate Joan White said the police case against Trouchet was 'not particularly strong'. She noted he was still on parole for the NSW offences and would be rearrested if he breached bail.

She granted Trouchet bail on 'strict conditions' including a night-time curfew at his NSW home.

Alleged Mongols member Jason Trouchet.

Trouchet was ordered to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 3 - the same date as Webb.

Webb is embroiled in a love triangle on Married At First Sight, Channel 9's hit reality show, with revelations he is cheating on-screen 'wife' Tamara Joy by having a fling with fellow contestant Jessika Power.

Trouchet was the target of a 'lynch mob' of Bandidos bikies who hunted him down in a Broadbeach restaurant in September 2013.

The brawl prompted a massive police crackdown on bikies after the-then Newman Government introduced Australia's toughest anti-gang laws.