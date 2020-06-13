Alleged bikie imported $100K of ‘coma in a bottle’ - court

AN alleged Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Member appeared in a Brisbane court today charged with importing 25 litres of a drug known as "coma in a bottle".

Australian Federal Police will allege the drug, Gamma-butyrolactone, or GBL, also commonly referred to as liquid ecstasy or fantasy, had an estimated street value of $100,000.

The drugs were allegedly found in an airfreight consignment from China, which was intercepted in NSW by Australian Border Force on May 31.

Bryan James Cutts, 26, of Hamilton in Brisbane was arrested on Friday by Queensland's National Anti-Gangs Squad.

The consignment from China was addressed to a residential property in Zillmere, police allege.

It is alleged the intended recipient of the GBL was the 26-year-old patched OMCG member.

QLD NAGS investigators executed search warrants on Cutts's vehicle and Hamilton home on Friday, seizing a mobile phone and other items.

Cutts was charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Janelle Brassington remanded Cutts on bail, with conditions that he report to Hendra police, not apply for a passport or enter an international airport.

The case was adjourned to Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 3.

AFP Detective Superintendent Crime Northern Command Todd Hunter said while some people believe GBL was a harmless "party drug", it was much more dangerous.

"What people are actually ingesting is an industrial chemical solvent found in paint strippers and stain removers and it can be fatal, even in tiny doses," Detective Superintendent Hunter said.

"It metabolises into the drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) in the body and can cause abrupt loss of consciousness, memory loss, respiratory difficulties, coma, and even death.

"We are aware that GBL (is) as a stupefying drug," he said.

"The amount seized could have represented as many as 50,000 street deals and it is vital that we continue to work with our partners at the border, locally and internationally, to stop any substance that can have such dire health outcomes and contribute to these sorts of crimes from reaching our community."

ABF Regional Commander NSW Danielle Yannopoulos said: "We are finding and seizing GBL on a regular basis, which is concerning.

"These substances can ruin people's lives in a single incident."

Originally published as Alleged bikie imported $100K of 'coma in a bottle' - court