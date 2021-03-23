Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who police allege has ties with the Comancheros bikie gang has been arrested on weapon and drugs charges.
A man who police allege has ties with the Comancheros bikie gang has been arrested on weapon and drugs charges.
News

Alleged bikie associate charged over knuckle dusters, pills

Rebecca Lollback
23rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who police say has ties with an outlaw bikie gang has been charged with numerous drugs, weapon and driving offences after he was pulled over on the Pacific Highway.

About 4pm on Sunday, Byron Bay highway patrol officers pulled over a white Toyota sedan with Queensland number plates on the Pacific Highway at Tyagarah.

Tweed-Byron Police District Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said the 36-year-old driver was subjected to a random breath test.

"A breath test was completed with a negative result," he said.

"An oral fluid test was then completed which later returned a positive reading to methylamphetamine and cocaine.

"The male driver was also found to have a current arrest warrant for domestic violence offences.

"He was arrested for this driving and warrant matters.

"During interactions with the driver, reasonable suspicion was gained, and the vehicle was later searched.

"Police (allegedly) located a black plastic set of knuckle dusters, cryovac bag of blue MDMA pills and a glass ice pipe in the vehicle.

"Police allege that the male is a known associate of the Comancheros OMCG."

The man was charged with possessing prohibited drugs, driving under the influence of drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon and the arrest warrant.

He was refused bail over the weekend and he will face court again at a later date.

bikie gang comancheros northern rivers crime pacific highway tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road closures, and how much more rain is coming

        Road closures, and how much more rain is coming

        News LATEST INFO: The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more wet weather over the coming days.

        Minor flooding to put low lying areas of CBD at risk

        Premium Content Minor flooding to put low lying areas of CBD at risk

        News BOM predicts more heavy rain for the Northern Rivers for coming days

        HAZARD: Truck leaks hydraulic fluid on Ballina Shire road

        Premium Content HAZARD: Truck leaks hydraulic fluid on Ballina Shire road

        News Emergency services are at the scene of a spill on the Northern Rivers.

        10 locations that have copped the most rain so far

        Premium Content 10 locations that have copped the most rain so far

        News Data from BoM indicates we’ve had the wettest day of 2021.