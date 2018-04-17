Alleged Bangalow drug crim caught after years on the run

NSW police have extradited a man from Queensland to face drugs charges in Lismore after he skipped the region in 2015. Police allege the 48-year-old was found with a loaded shortened shotgun similar to one in this image.

NSW police have extradited a man from Queensland to face drugs charges in Lismore after he skipped the region in 2015. Police allege the 48-year-old was found with a loaded shortened shotgun similar to one in this image. Alana Calvert

A MAN who has been on the run from NSW police since 2015 was allegedly found with a loaded shotgun, cash and a quantity of prohibited drugs and extradited to appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Richmond Police District acting inspector Tom Kirk said the now 48-year-old was arrested at a Queensland property and faced the Southport Local Court on Monday, before being extradited to NSW.

Acting Insp Kirk said the man was originally arrested on March 13, 2014, in Bangalow for serious drug offences.

Police allege they would charge him with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug greater than the indictable quantity (60.71g of ice and 2.28g of MDMA) and dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime at Bangalow.

"He was due to appear on March 12, 2015, at Lismore District Court and failed to do so,” he said.

"The man was to be sentenced on supplying a large quantity of a prohibited drug and another serious charge.”

In June 2017 the man was tracked to a Queensland property but the occupant denied the wanted man was living there.

"On April 11 this year police issued a search warrant at Mt Nathan in Queensland and the accused was found to be living in a boat on the property and arrested by virtue of a NSW warrant,” Acting Insp Kirk said.

Police allege the man was arrested in possession of a loaded shortened shotgun, a shortened pump-action shotgun, a pistol, a clandestine methyl-amphetamine (ice) lab, $10,000 cash, quantities of methyl-amphetamine and MDMA tablets.

Acting Insp Kirk said the man was then taken to the watch house at Southport where NSW police attended and made an application for an extradition to NSW.

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station, bail refused and is due to face Lismore Local Court later today.

Once the offences from March 2014 are finalised, he will face charges relating to the search warrant in Queensland.