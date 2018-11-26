'They were kids': Worker threatened in alleged armed robbery

A local convenience store was allegedly robbed at gun point last night.

UPDATE 10.05AM: A ROBBERY which occurred last night at the Night Owl on Victoria Street was allegedly committed by two male juveniles, according to police and witnesses.

CCTV footage shows two boys entering the shop after 10 pm last night. One of the juveniles allegedly jumped onto the counter and threatened Night Owl employee, Adrian Ferguson with a wooden stake.

Mr Ferguson said the young alleged offenders made off with a box of chocolate, Marshmallows Santas, and a bottle of orange juice.

Mr Ferguson said the incident took him by surprise.

He said a young boy allegedly jabbed the stake at him and demanded that he hand over money, which he refused.

"He was yelling at me saying 'you'll be sorry'," Mr Ferguson claimed.

"I saw it (the stake) and I was prepared to knock it out of the way.

"If it was an adult I probably would have given them money...but they were kids."

After Mr Ferguson refused to hand over the money one of the boys grabbed a box of chocolates and then went to the fridge to grab a bottle of orange juice.

"They were just desperate because he knew they wouldn't get anything," Mr Ferguson claimed.

CCTV footage shows the entire alleged robbery took less than a minute.

"I'm just glad it wasn't more dangerous," Mr Ferguson said.

Night Owl owner, Lorraine Riddle who has owned the store for a number of years, said this was the first time she had experienced this kind of incident. She said she was concerned for her staff.

"We shouldn't live in a society where you can be threatened when you come into work."

Police have obtained CCTV footage and have dusted the shop for fingerprints.

Investigations are ongoing.

