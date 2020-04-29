Alleged armed burglar to remain behind bars

BURGLARIES: A man who allegedly used a sawn-off rifle to threaten residents during a Buderim burglary has been refused bail.

Daniel Jay Williams’ lawyer said his client would report to police every day and live with his mother if he was released.

But Justice Frances Williams said that was not enough to ensure he would comply with court orders.

Williams applied for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

He is facing a raft of charges, including burglary by break, property damage and armed robbery in company.

Police allege Williams was involved in two burglaries, including one with a co-accused in January 2019.

Williams was allegedly armed with a sawn-off bolt-action rifle when he entered a Buderim home and threatened the home’s occupants, demanding drugs and money.

He allegedly fled with his co-accused, carrying property wrapped in bedsheets.

Police further allege Williams attempted to extort money from a complainant by threatening to harm the complainant’s dog.

Williams’ defence lawyer Simon Lewis said his client had secured stable accommodation with his mother and he could comply with strict reporting conditions.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly opposed bail, saying Williams had a history of not complying with court orders.

“He has received multiple opportunities to rehabilitate, and has failed to take those opportunities,” Ms Kelly said

Justice Williams refused bail, saying the conditions proposed were not enough to justify his release.

– NewsRegional