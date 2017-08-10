Alleged animal torturer released on Supreme Court bail

ONE of two Northern Rivers men who allegedly slaughtered 10 chickens and tortured a beloved pet pig has been granted bail by the NSW Supreme Court.

Bradley Presbury, 20, was freed on Tuesday after a bail hearing in Sydney before Supreme Court Justice Peter Hamill.

Presbury had been remanded in custody since his arrest in December last year, alongside his alleged co-offender, Reece Parke, 22, over two counts of animal torture.

Reece Parke gives the middle finger as he is led into Lismore Police Station following his arrest in December. Marnie Johnston

Police allege the men were responsible for killing chickens and torturing a pig at a Nimbin permaculture farm on the night of December 13 last year.

On the morning of Thursay December 14 staff at Djanbung Gardens found 10 dead heritage chickens, and the wounded pig, Polly, which had sustained external and internal injuries.

After an investigation the two men were arrested a week later at their Teven residence.

Court papers allege they intended severe pain in the torture, beating, and causing the death of the chickens. It is also alleged they cut the snout of Polly the pig during the incident.

Both men will face a hearing over the charges in Lismore Local Court on August 30.

Polly the pig resting in her pen at Djanbung Gardens after the vicious attack in December last year. Cathy Adams

On Tuesday, Presbury was granted strict conditional bail to reside in Ballina and report to Ballina Police Station daily.

He is not to leave his residence between 7pm and 8am unless in the company of his father and is not to communicate with his co-accused by any means unless through his lawyer.

He is also not to go within 10km of Nimbin, not drink alcohol or take prescription drugs, or communicate with any known prosecution witnesses except for his partner.

Parke remains in custody on remand after an earlier bid for bail was refused.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court for hearing on August 30.

The maximum sentence for animal torture is five years jail.