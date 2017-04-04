Alleged animal cruelty offenders in court

Reece Parke gives the middle finger as he is lead into the police station.

TWO men accused of animal cruelty offences, including sexually assaulting a pig, at a Nimbin farm face Lismore Local Court today.

Bradley Presbury and Reece Parke, both in their 20s, are both charged with two counts of torturing, beating, and causing the death of an animal, and one count of bestiality.

The pair remain in custody following their arrest at a Teven residence on December 22.

It is expected the men will appear in court via videolink.

The charge of bestiality carries a maximum penalty in NSW of 14 years imprisonment.