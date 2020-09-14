Allegations against McGregor revealed

Conor McGregor exhibited his private parts to a young married woman as she headed to the toilet in a Corsica bar, it was claimed Sunday.

The UFC superstar, 32, was arrested last Friday on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure before he was released without charge the following day.

The woman has reportedly claimed the Irishman assaulted her and showed off his manhood following a heavy drinking session in the up-market port town of Calvi on September 6.

McGregor has strongly denied the allegations, but the criminal case is still active and he could be summoned before a magistrate later this week.

TV broadcaster France 3 Corse said it had spoken to a friend of the alleged victim.

"According to a witness who spoke with the complainant that same evening and whom we were able to question, McGregor, accompanied by his bodyguards, allegedly exhibited his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she made her way into the bar toilets," its report alleged.

The source said what happened "deeply shocked the woman, who was on holiday in Calvi with her husband".

The source said he had no information as to whether McGregor also assaulted the woman, who has not been identified. As the alleged victim of a sex crime, she will be entitled to anonymity while pursuing her complaint, said the source.

An investigating source told France 3 Corse key physical tests were carried out on McGregor but the results won't be known until this week.

"These tests are of a routine nature following incidents like this, but they take time, to make sure there is no doubt about them," the source said.

"It is also possible that the incident being complained about was filmed. It took place in a very busy place, where fixed cameras are situated everywhere.

"Lots of holiday-makers would also have been filming and taking pictures on their phones, so they also need to be spoken to."

Tests for alcohol and drugs are common when suspects are arrested by police in France, especially following accusations of assault.

Formal allegations were made against McGregor to police last Thursday. This led to police raiding McGregor's yacht the next day.

McGregor made his way to the local Tramariccia Gendarmerie by bike on Friday, surrounded by bodyguards, and was then grilled by an examining magistrate and judicial police.

"The suspect was arrested and placed in custody by the judicial authorities,' said a spokesman for the Bastia prosecutor. "He was released on Saturday".

There had been a complaint pointing toward "sexual assault and indecent exposure," said the spokesman.

French police can hold a suspect for an initial period of 48 hours before having to apply for an extension to custody, charge them, or release them.

In this case McGregor was released, but the case has not been closed, and there may be further action, the spokesman confirmed.

Emmanuelle Ramon, McGregor's lawyer, said his client "vigorously denied any wrongdoing".

"He has been released before the legal end of police custody and without any judicial review," said Mr Ramon.

Audie Attar, McGregor's manager, said in a statement: "I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday."

McGregor was staying on his yacht in Corsica with his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, and their two children.

Since his brush with the law, he has been seen out running around Calvi.

McGregor had been preparing to take part in a 180km, 24-hour charity water bike race from Calvi to Monaco.

Princess Charlene of Monaco would have been alongside him to help promote water safety, but McGregor has now been forced to withdraw.

- The Sun

