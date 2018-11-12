Notorious killer to give evidence in cold case inquest

Allan MacQueen will be compelled to give evidence at the fresh inquest.

Allan MacQueen will be compelled to give evidence at the fresh inquest.

NOTORIOUS jail-mate killer Allan MacQueen has been summoned to give evidence at a fresh inquest into the cold-case murder of Toowoomba teenager Annette Mason.

The 15-year-old's slaying is one of the longest running murder mysteries in Queensland after Annette was found bludgeoned to death in her bed after a night out at the Darling Downs in 1989, shortly after she had left school to build a life for herself.

An inquest is expected to begin in Brisbane later this month after Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath agreed to reopen the probe into the teen's death for the first time since 1991.

The decision to reconvene the coronial inquiry came after new evidence was uncovered at a number of coercive hearings held in a bid to solve the case.

Annette Mason was bludgeoned to death in 1989.

The Courier-Mail understands MacQueen will be compelled to give evidence about the night Annette died in November 1989 and dealings he may have had with her on that evening.

The man was at the time of the murder named a person of interest after allegedly being seen with Annette before her killing.

Witnesses had described seeing a girl matching the 15-year-old's description fleeing an older man in the early hours of the morning before her body was found.

MacQueen was arrested shortly after Annette's murder over an unrelated armed robbery.

He later went on to become one of Queensland's most notorious crooks, dubbed the general of the prison crew the "Angry Gang" that terrorised Queensland correctional centres in the 1990s.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath has agreed to reopen the inquest into Mason’s murder for the first time since 1991. Picture: AAP/John Gass

MacQueen was in 1994 sentenced to life behind bars for his role in bashing another inmate to death in the prison gym at Sir David Longland prison.

He escaped Boggo Road jail in 1991 and was on the run for months before being caught.

MacQueen also infamously "fathered" twins from behind bars with his fiancee via IVF.

She caught him cheating with another woman - 17 years his junior - in 2009, who he had met when she had attended the jail to visit her inmate grandfather.

Earlier this year, a Supreme Court judge slammed Queensland's Parole Board for repeatedly blocking MacQueen's release from jail and revoking his parole after he had served the entirety of his sentences.

Linda Mason is hopeful the inquest will solve the long-running cold case.

Annette's older sister Linda Mason told The Courier-Mail she hoped the inquest would lead to someone finally be held accountable for her sister's death almost 30 years ago.

"I don't know if we will ever get closure but she meant so much to us and for someone to get away with this for all this time is just unbelievable," she said.

"You think at the time that it will be over quickly and someone will be charged but after all this time it really is a whodunit.

"I don't know if it's Allan MacQueen or someone else - it's really like a puzzle and we're hoping the inquest will help us find a way through."

Shine Lawyers, who are acting for the family pro bono, have called on anyone with any information about Annette Mason's murder to come forward before the inquest.

"No matter how small you think the piece of information is, please come forward because this really is a last-ditch bid to try and find out who did this," Ms Mason said.

The inquest into Annette Mason's death will reconvene in Brisbane on November 19.