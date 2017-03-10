All you need to know for Eat the Street

Mark Ciprian is the proud winner of the Northern Star competition to spend time with one of the celebrity chefs at Eat The Street 2017 in Lismore.

Mark Ciprian is a huge fan of the cuisine on offer in Lismore.

It is apt then that he is the winner of The Northern Star Eat The Street 2017 Meet a Celebrity Chef competition.

"I do like cooking, but often I'm not allowed in the kitchen,” he laughed.

"I'm looking forward to getting some insights.”

Mark has been to Eat the Street twice before and by the looks of it he won't be the only one with a 20,000 strong crowd expected.

Eat the Street Map Contributed

We look at how best you can enjoy the experience. Map located here.

Lismore City Council advises people to park at either the Riviera Carpark near the Rowing Club, the Clyde Campbell Carpark or the carpark behind Lismore Library.

There should also be plenty of parking along the street as well.

Stalls will take cash only. Use an ATM in the CBD before you arrive.

Portable toilets are located on Nesbit Lane, and toilets at the Lismore Transit Centre have wheelchair access.

The Cooking Stage is located on Carrington Street near Woolworths.

If you are attending to see the celebrity chefs make sure you check the times of each chef with demonstrations beginning at 12:30pm.

There is plenty of shaded seating on Magellan Street with seating areas including tables, chairs and umbrellas.

The Lismore Transit Centre and the Clyde Campbell Carpark amenities block both have baby change tables.

Be sure to explore the full Eat the Street venue though as numerous vendors are located around the area including near the Star Court Arcade and Eggins Lane.

Generally, Lismore City Council finds people stay two or three hours, but some people stay from start to finish.

They also advise meeting up with friends and family and purchasing a selection of plates to share.

It is advisable to bring a hat, sunscreen and your own water as the event runs from midday to 8pm and a comfortable sunny 29 degrees is forecast for Saturday.