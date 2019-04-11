All you ever wanted to know about keeping fish

Petbarn Lismore is encouraging Northern Rivers residents to learn more about the benefits of owning fish at Aqua Fun Days from today through to Sunday.

Petbarn Lismore Store Manager, Ryan Mckensie said: "We are excited to be hosting Aqua Fun Days and would love Northern Rivers locals to come down and join the fishy festivities. Our aquatic experts will be on hand to assist with questions, provide tips and help families stock up on the best products for their fish friends.”

Northern Rivers locals will dive into the fun of Aqua Fun Days at Petbarn Lismore where families will interact and learn about aquatic pets. There will also be substantial savings off all the essential aquatic products with 20% off over the four days.

Ryan says Aqua Fun Days will be a great chance for fish parents and prospective owners to learn more about caring for these beloved creatures and receive top advice from Petbarn Lismore's aquatic experts.

Northern Rivers locals who are thinking of owning an aquatic pet, can adopt a water-loving pet with aquatic experts available from Petbarn Lismore.

Aqua Fun Days will take place across all Petbarn stores nationally from April 11 to April 14.