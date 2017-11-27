VIDEO: 'All of these chickens are going to die'

ANIMAL rescue workers have had a confrontation with police after trying to save one of the 6000 chickens that were in the truck that crashed on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah this morning.

Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary representatives were at the crash site and "rescued" one of the chickens.

They were then approached by emergency services and spoken to by a police officer.

The incident was filmed and posted on Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary's Facebook page, where it is already starting to go viral.

It has been viewed more than 5000 times and shared more than 60 times.

"All of these chickens are going to die," one of the sanctuary workers said on the video.

"If you could just let me have this one, it's not going to harm anyone, it's just going to die anyway."

The police officer responded with: "The thing is you have beached a biohazard site, which is an offence. It's a crash site. It is not your chicken, it is not your property. It is a theft."

After further discussion the police officer then led the two women to talk to the vet at the crash site.

Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary's Facebook page says the group "believes that all oppressed beings deserve liberation. The sanctuary is a safe haven for rescued farmed animals."