BALLINA SHIRE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: The team from ENV Solutions (from left) Rob Mitchell, Adelle Purbick, James Foster, Jake Rozyn, Mia Thomas and Ollie Fick.Ballina Shire Business Excellence Awards 2019 Graham Broadhead
All the winners from the Ballina business awards

Graham Broadhead
by
11th Aug 2019 5:00 PM
IT was appropriate that the winner of this year's Ballina Shire Business of the Year Award cleaned up at the gala ceremony on Saturday night.

And that's because part of the work of ENV Solutions is cleaning up environmental problems.

Founder and co-director, James Foster, told the gathering at the Ballina RSL Club that the Ballina-based business had a call that morning from a multinational company about cleaning up a diesel spill in Sydney.

Their work as environmental consultants can take them around Australia, and the directors have international experience.

"We solve environmental problems,” Mr Foster said in accepting the award.

The business also won the awards for Excellence in Sustainability and Excellence in Innovation.

Mr Foster said it was only four years ago he was accepting an award for Best New Business.

"Today we have a staff of 15 and we're working all over the country,” he said.

President of the Ballina Chamber of Commerce, Glenn Costello, in his opening speech noted the recent improvements at Ballina airport.

Mr Foster said the airport allowed him to return to his home town and set up the business, which he said was a "huge risk”, but one that is paying off.

"We're proud to be in Ballina,” he said.

ballina chamber of commerce business awards env solutions northern rivers community
