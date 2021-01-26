Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Richmond Valley Council citizen of the year Paul Bengtson receiving his award. (Credit: Adam Daunt)
Richmond Valley Council citizen of the year Paul Bengtson receiving his award. (Credit: Adam Daunt)
News

All the photos as Coraki hosts Australia Day celebrations

Adam Daunt
26th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Coraki has turned on an exceptional day for patrons as the community came together to celebrate Richmond Valley Council’s Australia Day events.

Coraki Memorial Park, nestled against the banks of the Richmond River, provided an incredible backdrop as locals watched the citizenship ceremony and award announcements.

Richmond Valley Council changes the location of the event annually and Coraki did not disappoint with more than 30 market stalls also on offer to attendees.

Paul Bengtson, Stuart Holm and Lachlan Coe were recognised as the citizen, volunteer and young sports person of the year respectively.

Meanwhile, Coraki welcomed Afrel Newman, John Libiran, Rowena Innes and Jinapat Munro as Australian citizens.

See all the photos from Richmond Valley Council’s Australia Day event.

Photos
View Gallery
australia day awards australia day celebrations northern rivers council richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed’s top honours named in Australia Day Awards

        Premium Content Tweed’s top honours named in Australia Day Awards

        News A wildlife champion was among those recognised in the shire’s honours.

        Lismore’s leading lights recognised at Australia Day Awards

        Premium Content Lismore’s leading lights recognised at Australia Day Awards

        News Six of Lismore’s best have been named in the Australia Day Awards

        Television icon rejects Australia Day honour over Court

        Premium Content Television icon rejects Australia Day honour over Court

        News Kerry O’Brien rejects Australia Day honour over Margaret Court

        Ambassador speaks about what being Australian means

        Premium Content Ambassador speaks about what being Australian means

        News Born in Egypt to Greek parents, Lismore’s Australia Day Ambassador speaks from the...