All the photos as Coraki hosts Australia Day celebrations

Richmond Valley Council citizen of the year Paul Bengtson receiving his award. (Credit: Adam Daunt)

Coraki has turned on an exceptional day for patrons as the community came together to celebrate Richmond Valley Council’s Australia Day events.

Coraki Memorial Park, nestled against the banks of the Richmond River, provided an incredible backdrop as locals watched the citizenship ceremony and award announcements.

Richmond Valley Council changes the location of the event annually and Coraki did not disappoint with more than 30 market stalls also on offer to attendees.

Paul Bengtson, Stuart Holm and Lachlan Coe were recognised as the citizen, volunteer and young sports person of the year respectively.

Meanwhile, Coraki welcomed Afrel Newman, John Libiran, Rowena Innes and Jinapat Munro as Australian citizens.

See all the photos from Richmond Valley Council’s Australia Day event.