All the gigs you need to know about this week

HAWAII UKE: Aloha Baby is a trio consisting of steel guitar, ukulele and double bass with three-part harmonies based in Australia who specialise in Hawaiian music with Stukulele, Paul Steel and Roddy Rumba. They will be featured in this month's Uke Night which has a Hawaiian theme. Hula dancing from Hula Tomoka and her troupe (also in the picture) will be featured, too. At Club Mullum in Mullumbimby today from 6.30pm.