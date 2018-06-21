Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VINTAGE PUNK: California punk bank Strung Out is an iconic band from its era, with its sophomore album 1996's Suburban Teenage Wasteland Blues. Twenty-two years later, the band is playing the album in its entirety. At the Byron Brewery this Sunday from 7pm. Grab tickets from Oztix.
VINTAGE PUNK: California punk bank Strung Out is an iconic band from its era, with its sophomore album 1996's Suburban Teenage Wasteland Blues. Twenty-two years later, the band is playing the album in its entirety. At the Byron Brewery this Sunday from 7pm. Grab tickets from Oztix. Contributed
Whats On

All the gigs you need to be entertained

Javier Encalada
by
21st Jun 2018 12:00 PM

Today

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level With Spoonbill 7pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents The Lunch Lounge 12.30pm; Jazz With The Magnificence 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Buggy 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford Solo 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs - 3Form DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Silk 'n' Oak 7.45pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Tomorrow Friday

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar- Fred Cole 4.30pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Craig Atkins 8pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Isaac Frankham 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 5pm; Shag Rock 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Dos Loona 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 8.30pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Mish Songsmith 7pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Easily Bribe's Birthday Bash 6pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Stone & Wood Garden Party With Kyle Lionhart 5pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Jordy Corn 9.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Lost World - Contact - Trance Night 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Wilson Cooper Band 10pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Jesse Morris And The Shakedown 8am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance Session 11.30am; Cypher Session Open Stage 2.20pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Painted Crow 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Adam Harpaz 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: 4x4 Band 8.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Epic 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 7.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Robbie James 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Stork + Violent Monks + Israeli Chicks 9pm

Saturday, June 23

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jeff Massey 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Mal Eastick Presents Mal's Blues Bar With Special Guest Vocalist 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Ooz 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dr Rhythm & Guests 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party - Zambabem 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Lady Windermere's Fan By Oscar Wilde 1pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Main Lounge - Occa Rock 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Cath Simes Band 8.30pm
  • Civic Hotel, Lismore: Luke Hayward 6pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Main Bar - 'Q' Neil Quinlan 6.30pm; Upstairs - Beast Machine Album Launch 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Outside The Square 9pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Benny D Williams 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Event 9.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Dirty Channel Duo 8.30pm
  • Lismore City Bowling Club: Delicious 8th Birthday Soiree With DJs Matt Vaughan & 1Samurai 9pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - The Stunned Mullets 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Isaac Frankham Band 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Neil Pike 12.30pm; Dinner Under The Stars With Glenn Cardier and Christian Marsh 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: East Side Beats 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hayley Grace 7pm
  • St Mary's Anglican Church, Ballina: Vox Caldera 4pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Biggy P 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Al Hicks Band 7.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 8pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, June 24

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm
  • Billinudgel Hotel: Shakedown 2pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Strung Out 6pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Lyon and the Hip Operation 2pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Arthur Black 12pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Guy Kachel 4pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Acid Bleed 3pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Georgia Roberts 3.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Country Carna With Check 2 Country 11.30am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Blue Cat Swing 12.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Greg Kew 4pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Jason Spare 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Sam Buckingham 1pm
  • St Carthage's Cathedral, Lismore: Vox Caldera 2pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Little King 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Felix 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs With DJs Dangerous Cobra & Eva J 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Tahlia Matheson 4pm

Monday, June 25

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: ASA Wax Lyrical Featuring Wendy Ford 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, June 26

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Greg Kew 8pm
  • Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall underneath): No Lights, No Lyrca 6.45pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Craig Atkins 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, June 27

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Blues With Bassix 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Rob Saric 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Silk & Oak Trio 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Jake & Andy 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　　

Related Items

Show More
ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman seriously hurt after being run over by tractor

    Woman seriously hurt after being run over by tractor

    Breaking A WOMAN in her 70s has suffered head injuries and will be taken to hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

    • 21st Jun 2018 11:56 AM
    Shocking act by impatient road bully

    premium_icon Shocking act by impatient road bully

    Opinion Your actions on the road were dangerous and intimidating

    • 21st Jun 2018 12:00 PM
    This note about a 'tiny scratch' made a big impact

    premium_icon This note about a 'tiny scratch' made a big impact

    News Would you own up if you scratched someone else's car?

    Police officer smashes car window during struggle

    Police officer smashes car window during struggle

    Crime A knife and a taser were found during a search of the couple's car

    Local Partners