All the gigs you need to be entertained
Today
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level With Spoonbill 7pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents The Lunch Lounge 12.30pm; Jazz With The Magnificence 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Buggy 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford Solo 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs - 3Form DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Silk 'n' Oak 7.45pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow Friday
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar- Fred Cole 4.30pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Craig Atkins 8pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Isaac Frankham 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 5pm; Shag Rock 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Dos Loona 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 8.30pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Mish Songsmith 7pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Easily Bribe's Birthday Bash 6pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Stone & Wood Garden Party With Kyle Lionhart 5pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Jordy Corn 9.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Lost World - Contact - Trance Night 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Wilson Cooper Band 10pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Jesse Morris And The Shakedown 8am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance Session 11.30am; Cypher Session Open Stage 2.20pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Painted Crow 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Adam Harpaz 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: 4x4 Band 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Epic 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 7.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Robbie James 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Stork + Violent Monks + Israeli Chicks 9pm
Saturday, June 23
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jeff Massey 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Mal Eastick Presents Mal's Blues Bar With Special Guest Vocalist 9pm
- ‹ Bangalow Hotel: Ooz 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dr Rhythm & Guests 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Party - Zambabem 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Lady Windermere's Fan By Oscar Wilde 1pm
- Casino RSM Club: Main Lounge - Occa Rock 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Cath Simes Band 8.30pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: Luke Hayward 6pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Main Bar - 'Q' Neil Quinlan 6.30pm; Upstairs - Beast Machine Album Launch 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Outside The Square 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Benny D Williams 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Event 9.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Dirty Channel Duo 8.30pm
- Lismore City Bowling Club: Delicious 8th Birthday Soiree With DJs Matt Vaughan & 1Samurai 9pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - The Stunned Mullets 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Isaac Frankham Band 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Neil Pike 12.30pm; Dinner Under The Stars With Glenn Cardier and Christian Marsh 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: East Side Beats 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Hayley Grace 7pm
- St Mary's Anglican Church, Ballina: Vox Caldera 4pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Biggy P 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Al Hicks Band 7.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, June 24
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm
- Billinudgel Hotel: Shakedown 2pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Strung Out 6pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Lyon and the Hip Operation 2pm
- Casino RSM Club: Arthur Black 12pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Guy Kachel 4pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Acid Bleed 3pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Georgia Roberts 3.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Country Carna With Check 2 Country 11.30am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Blue Cat Swing 12.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Greg Kew 4pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Jason Spare 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Sam Buckingham 1pm
- St Carthage's Cathedral, Lismore: Vox Caldera 2pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Little King 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Felix 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs With DJs Dangerous Cobra & Eva J 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Tahlia Matheson 4pm
Monday, June 25
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: ASA Wax Lyrical Featuring Wendy Ford 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, June 26
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Greg Kew 8pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall underneath): No Lights, No Lyrca 6.45pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Craig Atkins 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, June 27
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Guy Kachel 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Blues With Bassix 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Rob Saric 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Silk & Oak Trio 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Jake & Andy 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm