Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cricket

ALL THE ACTION: State T20 battles thrill

Tom Threadingham
13th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The state's rising cricket stars hit the pitch for Twenty20 fixtures on day two of the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals.

Replay: All the action from day 2 of state cricket titles

Replay: Day 1 state cricket titles - Sparks vs Embers

Sparks held on to take out their T20 clash over Flares to remain undefeated so far at the state U16 championships.

Sparks hit 5/117 with Flares falling seven runs shy at 8/111.

Relive all the drama in the video player above.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Meanwhile, Embers posted 8/87 in a tough opening innings against Flash on Tuesday.

Flash suffered a rough start in reply, sitting at 3/6 after four overs, but managed to make a comeback to only just fall short by eight runs, 10/80.

Watch all the action in the video player below.

caloundra cricket club cricket queensland cricket sunshine coast cricket association
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lake pool: Create a parkland or bulldoze it?

        Premium Content Lake pool: Create a parkland or bulldoze it?

        News We asked readers what they thought should happen to the Lismore Lake area. And we got a lot of comments.

        Major mobile outage affects parts of Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Major mobile outage affects parts of Northern Rivers

        News The provider has indicated service may not be restored until Wednesday.

        Man charged twice over one alleged COVID breach, court hears

        Premium Content Man charged twice over one alleged COVID breach, court hears

        Crime The accused said he doesn’t know why he was charged

        Jobs on offer ahead of 2021 Australian Census

        Premium Content Jobs on offer ahead of 2021 Australian Census

        News The Australian Bureau of Statistics is currently recruiting to help deliver the...