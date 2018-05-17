All the action on stage in one list

Menu
BOLD, BRASH AND SEXY: With tongue placed firmly in cheek, the Cheeky Cabaret is one party you will not want to miss. Smashing together circus, vaudeville, comedy and everything in between, the Cheeky Cabaret has rightfully become the talk of the town. At the Brunswick Picture House tomorrow and Saturday, 7pm.
Javier Encalada
17th May 2018 11:31 AM
Thursday, (today) May 17

  • Ballina RSL Club: Direct from The USA Songs In The Key Of Motown 8pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tones & I 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers Lessons 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Lismore Quadrangle (between Rural St and Magellan St) Lismore: IDAHOBIT Day With No Frills Twins, Jarrah Human, Elena B Williams and DJ Rocksteady 4pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Q 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stunned Mullets 7pm
  • The Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Jammed Tarts Presents the Lunch Lounge 12.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: 3Form DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Cecilia Brandolini 7.45pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Friday, (tomorrow) May 18

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar - Bob Howlett 4.30pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Stu Black Duo 8pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Jez Mead 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Electric Lemonade 9.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Port Royal + King Coaster + Mind + Garage Sale 8pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Heaven & Hell: The Friendship of Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: 2x4 Duo 8.30pm
  • Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Anna and Jed 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Bourbon & Ink 8.30pm
  • Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham Band 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - Swinging Safari 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Mammoth Tooth 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Massive 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: EPIC 8.30pm
  • The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Damien Cooper 7.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tristen Omeara Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Grace & Beau 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Jarrah Davidson Duo 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Isy Isy 7.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: No Nation 9pm

Saturday, May 19

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs with B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Craig Atkins 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Glenn Massey And the Thread with Special Guest Phil Emmanuel 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Nicole Brophy 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ninja House 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Nomika + Jabberwocky Down 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Cat on A Hot Tin Roof by Tennessee Williams 1pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Casino: B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Wilson Cooper Band 8.30pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Pink Zinc 9pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wear the Fox Hat 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Occa Rock 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Khan 12.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: TBA 7pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: 4x4 Band 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7.30pm
  • The Channon Tavern: The Channon Tavern Blues Stomp 3.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: 9th Chapter 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: James Scott 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Stewart Fairhurst 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, May 20

  • Bangalow Hotel: Billycart Derby Day 3pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late for Woodstock 4.30pm; DJ Reiflex & My Happy Place 8pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Kew 2pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Toke 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Chris Fisher 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Bobby Alu 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Zed Leppelin Tribute Show 3.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Music Entropix 12.30pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Sarah Grant 3pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bart Stenhouse 12pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Propellers 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: James Scott 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs with DJ Jez Vegas & Friends 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Justin Bannister 3pm

Monday, May 21

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Banff Mountain Film Festival 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worral 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, May 22

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Bill Jacobi 7.30pm
  • Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall under): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Banff Mountain Film Festival 7pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan & Guests 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, May 23

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Duo 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Fire in the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris And Jamie 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　　

　

