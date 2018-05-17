All the action on stage in one list
Thursday, (today) May 17
- Ballina RSL Club: Direct from The USA Songs In The Key Of Motown 8pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tones & I 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers Lessons 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Lismore Quadrangle (between Rural St and Magellan St) Lismore: IDAHOBIT Day With No Frills Twins, Jarrah Human, Elena B Williams and DJ Rocksteady 4pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Q 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stunned Mullets 7pm
- The Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Jammed Tarts Presents the Lunch Lounge 12.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: 3Form DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Cecilia Brandolini 7.45pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Friday, (tomorrow) May 18
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar - Bob Howlett 4.30pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Stu Black Duo 8pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Jez Mead 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Electric Lemonade 9.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Port Royal + King Coaster + Mind + Garage Sale 8pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Heaven & Hell: The Friendship of Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: 2x4 Duo 8.30pm
- Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Anna and Jed 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Bourbon & Ink 8.30pm
- Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham Band 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - Swinging Safari 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Mammoth Tooth 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Massive 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: EPIC 8.30pm
- The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Damien Cooper 7.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Tristen Omeara Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Grace & Beau 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Jarrah Davidson Duo 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Isy Isy 7.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: No Nation 9pm
Saturday, May 19
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs with B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Craig Atkins 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Glenn Massey And the Thread with Special Guest Phil Emmanuel 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Nicole Brophy 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ninja House 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Nomika + Jabberwocky Down 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Cat on A Hot Tin Roof by Tennessee Williams 1pm
- Commercial Hotel, Casino: B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Wilson Cooper Band 8.30pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Pink Zinc 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wear the Fox Hat 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Occa Rock 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Khan 12.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: TBA 7pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: 4x4 Band 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7.30pm
- The Channon Tavern: The Channon Tavern Blues Stomp 3.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: 9th Chapter 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: James Scott 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Stewart Fairhurst 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, May 20
- Bangalow Hotel: Billycart Derby Day 3pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late for Woodstock 4.30pm; DJ Reiflex & My Happy Place 8pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Kew 2pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Toke 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Chris Fisher 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Bobby Alu 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Zed Leppelin Tribute Show 3.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Music Entropix 12.30pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Sarah Grant 3pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bart Stenhouse 12pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Propellers 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: James Scott 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs with DJ Jez Vegas & Friends 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Justin Bannister 3pm
Monday, May 21
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Banff Mountain Film Festival 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worral 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, May 22
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Bill Jacobi 7.30pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall under): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Banff Mountain Film Festival 7pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan & Guests 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, May 23
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Duo 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Fire in the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris And Jamie 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm