All Stars postpone their show in Lismore

We will have to wait to see the The Doug Anthony All Stars in Lismore.

LISMORE City Hall has regrettably had to postpone the appearance by the Doug Anthony All Stars on Thursday April 6 due to the flood.

Lismore City Hall suffered a high degree of damage after being submerged during the flood and the team is not able to return the building to operational by Thursday.

Lismore City Hall is currently working with D.A.A.S management to secure a new date for the show which will be announced soon. Ticket holders have been contacted and will be informed directly of the new date.

"We would have loved to be in a position to provide our community with a much needed laugh but unfortunately we are not able to put the show on this week,” General Manager Patrick Healey said.

"We are putting our all into getting back up and running as soon as we can. I'd like to thank the extraordinary efforts of the staff, the Lismore SES and the amazing volunteers from the community who have turned up to help, many of whom we didn't know before now.”

Please note Lismore City Hall and NORPA office will remain closed this week.