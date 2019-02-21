Menu
Happy Clapper is the first wildcard runner. Picture: Pat Scala/Getty Images
Horses

All Star Mile final field revealed

by Michael Manley
21st Feb 2019 11:18 AM

THE Australian public have voted for a diverse field in the inaugural running of the $5 million All-Star Mile (1600m) at  Flemington on March 16.

The field is headed by three top-liners - Grunt, Alizee and Amphitrite, who finished third, fourth and fifth respectively in the voting.

The most popular horse in the voting was South Australian runner Balf's Choice, ahead of  the Queensland-trained Urban Ruler.

THE FIELD

1. Balf's Choice (Ryan Balfour, SA)

2. Urban Ruler (Chris Munce, QLD)

3. Grunt (Mick Price, VIC)

4. Alizee (James Cummings, NSW)

5. Amphitrite (David & Ben Hayes & Tom Dabernig, VIC)

6. Foundry (Terry Kelly, VIC)

7. Material Man (Justin Warwick, WA)

8. Man of His Word (Dean Krongold, VIC)

9. Moss 'n' Dale (Peter Gelagotis, VIC)

10. Mr Money Bags (Robbie Griffiths, VIC)

In addition to Mick Price's Grunt and Lindsay Park's Amphitrite, there were another four Victorians in the top 10.

They are Terry Kelly's Foundry, Dean Krongold's Man Of His Word, Peter Gelagotis' Moss 'n' Dale and Robbie Griffiths' Mr Money Bags.

James Cummings' brilliant four-year-old mare Alizee has also gained a spot, as has West Australian galloper Material Man.

Balf’s Choice received the most votes.
Already the first of four wildcards has been handed out to Sydney star Happy Clapper.

Top-class gallopers such as Hartnell, Best of Days, Brave Smash, Mystic Journey, Redkirk Warrior, Extra Brut, Ringerdingding, Almandin, Rekindling, Tom Melbourne, Le Romain, Manuel and Land Of Plenty missed out.

Geelong footballer Joel Selwood with All Star Mile hopeful Grunt. Picture: Pat Scala
Several of them will be in action in the Futurity Stakes and the winner will almost certainly get a wildcard, according to Racing Victoria executive general manager of racing Greg Carpenter.

He also said the winner of the Australian Guineas would most likely get a wildcard.

The three wildcards will be announced by March 4.

The poll received 139,426 validated eligible votes.

