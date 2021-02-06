All-star cast at Aussie’s bikini party

Aussie basketball star Liz Cambage was joined by a random but high-profile group of women on holiday in St Barths.

WNBA superstar Liz Cambage and her sports star pals stripped down to their bikinis for a boat party in the Caribbean.

Cambage showed off her twerking skills in a G-string as the ladies let their hair down during their trip to St. Barths.

Cambage, who stands at 203cm, appeared to be loving life as she partied on a yacht and in an infinity pool.

Liz Cambage and her girl squad.

She was joined by a random but high-profile group of women including WWE legend Kelly Kelly.

Kelly Kelly, real name Barbara Jean Blank, shared some snaps from their trip to the holiday hotspot.

And she posted a photograph of herself wearing a skimpy bikini while enjoying a morning coffee.

The 33-year-old - who left WWE in 2012 - is no stranger to posting sexy snaps online.

Kelly Kelly joined the party.

Bellator MMA sensation Valerie Loureda also joined in with the fun as she sunbathed on the front of the yacht.

Loureda has a record of the 3-0 in the cage following wins over Tara Graff, Larkyn Dasch and Colby Fletcher.

But as her next fight has not yet been confirmed, the 22-year-old has decided to make the most of her free time.

She posted a picture of herself alongside younger sister and fellow MMA star Natalie to her Instagram page.

Speaking to her 718,000 followers, she said: "Catch us on a yacht or in the cage idk [I don't know]."

Valerie Loureda and her sister loving the yacht life.

Melissa Alcantara, who is Kim Kardashian's personal trainer, was also on board with the rest of the girls.

She reportedly trains Kardashian six times per week after the model reached out to her on Instagram. The former waitress shared a video of herself soaking up the sun next to the pool in their villa.

WWE legend Danielle Moinet, who fought under the name Summer Rae, was also there. The fitness influencer has racked up more than 1.7 million followers on her Instagram page.

She sent her fans into meltdown as she shared a very leggy snap to her page in December.

And she was seen wildly spraying champagne over her pals as they danced on the boat.

Danielle Moinet shows off her swimsuit.

Australian wrestler Tenille Dashwood was also on board.

After their short getaway came to an end, many of the ladies have already arrived at new exotic locations.

The whole shebang seemed to be organised by a vitamins company.