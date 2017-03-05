27°
All sides of politics support protection for small business

5th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Better protection for small business in negotiations of rental leases.
Better protection for small business in negotiations of rental leases.

ENHANCED protection for small businesses when negotiating retail tenancy leases has been passed unopposed as a bill through both houses of parliament.

Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) Kate Carnell has welcomed the legislation.

"Ensuring small businesses have the ability to trade on their merits and operate on a level playing field is vital for the growth of the sector," she said.

"The changes made to the NSW Retail Leases Act embody this idea by helping increase transparency and protection for small businesses when working out the details of a lease agreement with their landlord.

"Of course, some landlords are themselves small businesses, so the changes to the Act help ensure they benefit from the added level of protection the amendments provide.

"I congratulate all sides of politics for working together to ensure NSW is a fertile environment for small businesses to grow and prosper."

Ms Carnell also highlighted the work of the NSW Office of the Small Business Commissioner in helping drive much needed change in this area.

"Latest figures show the number of small businesses operating across the country is on the rise; so too the number of people they're employing, so it really goes without saying that small businesses are doing some pretty heavy lifting when it comes to the overall economy," she said.

"If we want this trend to continue, we've got to see more of this kind of reform that balances the ledger between the small guys and the bigger players out there, including the Unfair Contract Terms legislation, which came into effect last year."

Topics:  australian small business and family enterprise om business kate carnell retail tenancy leases

