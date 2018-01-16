All Shook Up: Elvis sighted in Lismore

TRAFFIC STOPPER: Elvis impersonator Jason Dale, Josie Donnelly, Pete Dickson and Lee Hilder walk around Lismore to promote the annual REDinc event.

THE United Kingdom's top Elvis tribute artist, Jason Dale, stopped traffic in the Lismore CBD yesterday.

Mr Dale, along with some members and staff of REDinc, walked around the main streets singing, dancing, handing out flyers and uh-huhing to promote the annual REDinc fundraising event this Friday.

The popular tribute artist said he was really looking forward to the show this Friday.

"Very, very excited, it's very close to my heart,” Mr Dale said.

"I am very passionate about the work they do here at REDinc in Lismore.”

"I do very similar work in the UK, which was picked up through social media, they said it would be great if (I) could do an event here in Australia.”

REDinc's Elvis Event Coordinator Josie Donnelly said they will be out and about again today around midday.

"We are going to be around town introducing everybody to Jason, and handing out flyers to encouraging everybody to come along,” Ms Donnelly said.

"He has so kindly come over from the UK, via Parkes Elvis Festival, and he has come to Lismore to do a fantastic show on Friday and we want everybody to come.”

Funds raised from the event will go towards the REDinc arts program.

"We have lots of emerging artists, artists with a disability but they are amazing people and we want to be able to be here to provide those programs for them and we need to raise money to do that,” Ms Donnelly said.

Tickets on sale at www.lismoreworkers.com.au/entertainment-booking or over the phone at (02) 6621 7401.